Palestinian families huddle Tuesday during a candlelight vigil, which condemned the killing of children and civilians, over the rubble of homes destroyed by an Israeli military strike in Gaza City. Egyptian mediators helped broker the cease-fire after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza military factions.
Photo by Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via NPPA
The National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) has released a book with all the winners of the Best of Photojournalism 2022 competition. A global competition for press visual journalists, the annual competition draws hundreds of entries from student and professional photojournalists and broadcast journalists. Winners are selected by panels of press leaders and experts. (Full disclosure, the author of this piece is a member of NPPA, but the NPPA did not pitch, write or have any involvement with this article.)
Top honors went to Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times for the large markets newspaper division and to independent photojournalist Lynsey Addario for the magazine division.
Yam was recognized for his portfolio of work created as a foreign correspondent and staff photojournalist. He covered the US military exit from Afghanistan and documented the impact on women's rights as the Taliban took over the country, witnessed anti-government protests in Lebanon and life in Gaza City.
"I learned how to live out of my suitcase, sleep in airports, juggle logistics and even create waypoints for drop-off storage," Yam writes, about learning how to be a foreign correspondent. "But despite the challenges and frustrations, the important lessons came from the vivid and gut-wrenching moments from the field. The hardship was bearing the stories we learned. I picked my therapy after realizing how much of a toll it took on me."
Eyerus, 40, poses for a portrait in a safe space for victims of sexual assault in the Ayder Hospital in Mekele, Tigray, Ethiopia, May 2021.
Photo by Lynsey Addario via NPPA
Addario was recognized for her reporting on a violent political conflict between Ethiopia's Prime Minister and the ruling party of Tigray, the northernmost regional state in Ethiopia. Through the eyes of women in Tigray, some who had been raped, burned or otherwise violently harmed, Addario takes viewers into the conflict over an extended time.
“I couldn’t turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed,” Addario told National Geographic in an interview about the project. “I feel a journalistic responsibility to expose what’s happening in Tigray ... it was devastating to witness innocent children suffering emotionally and physically from widespread violence … it’s just unfathomable how these children and parents suffer – and how they move forward. I'll never understand how human beings are capable of such evil, particularly when directed at children – the most innocent of us all.”
Yam and Addario's wining portfolios, along with dozens of other winning images and QR codes to winning videos, are featured in a 200-page book, available from the NPPA directly.
Selections from the Best of Photojournalism book
