Optics manufacturer 7Artisans has announced the 35mm F2 Mark II, a second-generation manual prime lens for Leica M mount cameras.

The fully manual lens features a new optical design compared to its predecessor, constructed of eight elements in seven groups. It features an aperture range of F2 through F22 (the original one topped out at F16), has a clicked aperture ring and uses a 10-blade aperture diaphragm.

The lens is made of aluminum and now features a square lens hood instead of the round one provided in the original version. Below are a pair of sample images, provided by Pergear:

The lens isn’t yet listed on 7Artisans’ website, but is available for $253 on Pergear’s website (in addition to their own Pergear-branded equipment, Pergear is a retailer of other photography equipment).