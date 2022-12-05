The Loupedeck Live S featured a 3x5 grid of customizable touchscreen buttons with backlit displays and haptic feedback. A pair of analog dials and four customizable function buttons flank the central touchscreen button grid.
Users can assign a wide range of controls and functions to each button using profiles, plugins and item packages available on the Loupedeck Marketplace. You can store up to 14 pages of extra buttons on the console itself, which the user swipes through using the touchscreen.
There's also an available Dynamic Mode that automatically switches control profiles based on the app you're using. For example, if you're switching between Lightroom and Photoshop, the Loupedeck Live S can switch between these two app-specific profiles on the fly and show the specific controls you want for each app.
Additional app support is constantly in the works. Still, as of now, Loupedeck Live S has profiles for a wide range of streaming, content creation and productivity apps, including OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Twitch, Lightroom Classic, Lightroom CC, Photoshop, Adobe Camera Raw, Capture One Pro, Photo Mechanic, Darktable, Luminar, Affinity Photo, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve and more. You can browse all available profiles, plugins and assets on the Loupedeck Marketplace.
Loupedeck Live S
Compared to Loupedeck's other offerings, the Live S is an especially compelling choice for first-time console users and photographers on the go, thanks to its price point and compact size. The Loupedeck Live S weighs 168g (0.4 lbs) and its dimensions (W x H x D) are 150 x 85.5 x 30mm (5.9 x 3.4 x 1.2"). Compared to the $269 Loupedeck Live, it does have fewer buttons and dials, but it comes in a smaller, more lightweight form factor for $100 less.
The Loupedeck Live is similar in style to the newer Live S, although it's a bit larger, heavier and $90 more expensive.
If you want to go for even more buttons, the $549 Loupedeck CT is your best bet. The CT stands for Creative Tool, and the console goes all-out with the typical buttons and dials, plus additional undo, save, function and directional buttons.
The Loupedeck CT is designed for photo, video and design users specifically. However, unlike the Loupedeck Live S, the CT is a less attractive choice for photographers and videographers on the go, weighing 365g (0.8 lbs) with dimensions (W x D x D) of 160 x 150 x 30mm (6.3 x 5.9 x 1.2"), making it much less portable than the Live or Live S.
There's also the Loupedeck+. This product is designed for editors and costs $279. However, unlike the Live S, Live and CT, the Loupedeck+ doesn't include any displays. It's a keyboard-like control panel with numerous buttons, dials and rocker switches. It includes specific dials for editing tasks such as adjusting contrast, clarity, exposure, shadows, highlights, black levels, white levels, vibrance, saturation and individual color channels.
Putting these common editing controls on a console makes full-screen editing much easier. You can assign up to 16 Lightroom presets to the Loupedeck+ as well, joining the eight dedicated preset buttons at the top of the console. It's a different Loupedeck console, but if it sounds like one that would fit nicely into your workflow, check out our Loupedeck+ Review.
The Loupedeck+ is a full keyboard-style editing console that trades in the customizable touchscreen displays of Loupedeck's other products for many dials, buttons and switches designed specifically for photo and video editing apps.
Back to Loupedeck's latest product, the Live S. It has a lot of appeal for the budget-friendly and travelling photographer. It's Loupedeck's most affordable and compact editing console while still offering the customization and control that Loupedeck's other consoles are known for, albeit with fewer dials and function buttons.
For more information on the Live S and Loupedeck's other editing consoles, visit Loupedeck.
The latest iteration of ON1 Software's flagship Raw editor is jam-packed with AI smarts that aim to lighten your workload by taking subjects into account when making selections, applying presets, keywording and more. Find out if it's right for you in our review!
Almost one year ago, DJI debuted its Mavic 3 standard and Cine drones featuring a dual-camera setup. Today they've released their Classic, a less expensive single-camera sibling. Who's it for and is it a worthy addition to the Mavic family?
The EOS R6 II is Canon's latest enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. It may look a lot like the original R6 on the outside, but it includes refinements and features that make it a more capable and better-performing camera.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
The Loupedeck Live S is now available following a successful crowdfunding campaign. The new editing console is Loupedeck's most affordable and compact product, making it a great choice for beginners or photographers on-the-go.
The latest iteration of ON1 Software's flagship Raw editor is jam-packed with AI smarts that aim to lighten your workload by taking subjects into account when making selections, applying presets, keywording and more. Find out if it's right for you in our review!
This ultrafast prime lens is fully manual, offers a roughly 38mm full-frame equivalent focal length and is available for Canon EOS M, Canon EOS RF, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds, Nikon Z and Sony E mount camera systems.
Film photography is continuing its revival. New films are being announced, new cameras are being unveiled and we've rounded up a collection of film photography items you might want to consider getting over the holidays.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
Portrait photographer Markus Hofstaetter knows a thing or two about capturing eyes of subjects. For his latest project, however, he takes eyes to the extreme with super-close-up macro photos of irises, showing eyes in a new, alien-like light.
When it comes to workflow, organization, and archiving years of accumulated photos and videos, everyone has their own system. DPReview's Jason Hendardy highlights a few items that have worked for him throughout the years, while also asking our community to share their approaches and what's been working for them.
For many film photographers, a light meter is a critical part of their kit. Swiss company VEEB has designed a Raspberry Pi-powered light meter that costs less than $50, much more affordable than most other light meters.
The TG-BT1 has a built-in 'T/W' zoom rocker as well as triggers for both stills and video shooting. It uses built-in Bluetooth to wirelessly control select X Series cameras and has a tilting head for adjusting the angle of the camera.
Reikan FoCal has provided photographers ways to calibrate and check their Canon and Nikon cameras on desktops for a decade. Reikan has now announced FoCal Mobile, allowing users to test and calibrate autofocus for their cameras and lenses using a smartphone or tablet.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Reddit user Tomcat is working on a 3D-printed modular Photorifle for modern cameras, inspired by the Soviet-era Zenit Fotosniper system. So far, he has created and put together a working pistol grip and an attachable buttstock.
On Saturday, Leica Store San Francisco was robbed of nearly $180,000 in camera equipment when four thieves walked in, smashed the display cases, grabbed the gear and took off within a matter of minutes.
The holiday season is here and we've rounded up a collection of the best deals for photographers and videographers. This will be a living article that gets updated often, so be sure to check back to keep up with the latest offers!
Comments