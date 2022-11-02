Canon has announced the release of the RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM, a telephoto prime lens with image stabilization.
The telephoto prime is constructed of 17 elements in 12 groups, including three Ultra-low Dispersion (UD) elements. It has a minimum focusing distance of 70cm (27.6"), uses a nine-blade aperture diaphragm and has an 82mm front filter thread. The lens uses Canon's Air Sphere Coating for minimized flares and ghosting, as well as a flourine coating on the front-most element to make for easier cleaning.
Autofocus is driven via Canon's Nano USM motor and the image stabilization offers up to 5.5 stops of compensation (CIPA-rated).
As with Canon's other RF lenses, the 135mm F1.8 has a control ring in front of the focus ring that can be customized to adjust an array of settings, from aperture to ISO. It measures 130mm (5.1") long by 89mm (3.5") in diameter and weighs roughly 935g (2lbs).
The Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM lens will be available in 'late January 2023' for $2099.
BOUNDLESS CREATIVITY: CANON ANNOUNCES THE CANON EOS R6 MARK II HYBRID FULL-FRAME CAMERA
New RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM Lens and Speedlite EL-5 Flash Unit Also Announced
MELVILLE, NY, November 2, 2022 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of the new EOS R6 Mark II camera body, Canon’s new hybrid full-frame camera, and the first EOS R series full-frame mirrorless to take the step into the second generation. In addition, Canon is also introducing the new RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM mid-telephoto portrait lens and Speedlite EL-5 flash unit.
Ideal for advanced amateurs and featuring user-friendly functions, the EOS R6 Mark II camera is a high-performance hybrid camera that’s designed to capture decisive moments in both photo and video formats. It will satisfy a wide range of needs including professional production, vlogging, still pictures, filmmaking, and more. The camera is also well-suited for various photography subjects such as portrait, landscape, sports and wildlife. With the EOS R6 Mark II camera, creativity has virtually no borders.
As the market share leader for mirrorless cameras in the United States through Q3 of 2022, Canon continues to strengthen its innovative EOS R lineup with the new EOS R6 Mark II camera. The EOS R6 Mark II offers enhanced video and photo functions, such as in-body Image Stabilization, as well as specifications that can satisfy video production needs, such as controlled focusing.
“As a filmmaker who is always on the move, I need a camera I can trust in a multitude of environments as well as keeping up with my fast paced style of shooting and the new Canon EOS R6 Mark II does just that.” said Canon Co-Lab Creator, Sam Newton.
In addition to its compact size and ease of use, the EOS R6 Mark II camera also features:
- 24.2 megapixels, full-frame image sensor
- 4K 59.94p video recording
- External 6K RAW video recording / Internal 4K video recording oversampled from 6K
- High-speed burst shooting
- Canon Log 3 maximizing dynamic range
- Autofocus (AF): highly accurate subject detection with human, animal, vehicle and automatic settings
- Horses, trains, and airplanes are newly detectable through the use of deep learning technology
- Continuous movie recording that exceeds 30 minutes
- Up to 12 frames per second mechanical shutter
- Up to 40 frames per second with electronic shutter
- In-body Image Stabilization as effective as up to 8 stops faster shutter speed
Alongside the new camera body, Canon has announced a new addition to its growing line of innovative RF lenses – the RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM. This is a fixed focal length mid-telephoto portrait lens that is compatible with any EOS R-series camera. The RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM achieves beautiful and generous bokeh with the large-diameter F1.8 and comes equipped with in-lens Image Stabilization. The coordinated control of this IS coupled with the in-body IS present in the EOS R6 Mark II camera and other EOS R equipped IBIS cameras helps reduce camera shake and empowers photographers to express a feel of motion when shooting in dark areas with slow shutter speeds.
“The image quality and super smooth bokeh out of the new RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM lens is absolutely spectacular and superior to the EF version.” said Canon Explorer of Light, Vanessa Joy.
Additionally, Canon has announced the new Speedlite EL-5 flash unit, designed for superior compatibility with the new EOS R6 Mark II. The Speedlite EL-5 is Canon’s first flash product compatible with the new multi-function shoe present in the EOS R6 Mark II, EOS R3, EOS R7 and EOS R10 cameras.
“The new Canon Speedlite EL-5 flash will give that magical kiss of light that brings a picture to life and illuminates your creative vision.” said Canon Explorer of Light, Bob Davis.
Price & Availability
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II camera body only and kits with either the Canon RF24-105 F4 L IS USM or the RF24-105 F4.0-7.1 IS STM USM lens will be available in late November 2022 for estimated retail prices of $2499.00, $3599.00 and $2799.00 respectively*.
