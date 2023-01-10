Techart has announced the TZM-02, a new autofocus adapter for using manual focus Leica M lenses on Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. The new second-generation adapter offers a more compact design and promises improved performance, including better autofocus thanks to more powerful autofocus servo motors.
The Techart TZM-02 is compatible with Nikon’s latest APS-C and full-frame Z-mount cameras, including the flagship Z9 model, the Z6 and Z7 series, Z50 and more. The adapter can be combined with additional adapters to deliver autofocus for 'literally any lenses,' per Techart, including Canon EF, Nikon F, M42, Pentax K and more. Techart does outline a few restrictions, however. You can't use LTM/M mount lenses with an infinity lock button. Additionally, when using lenses heavier than 500g (17.6 oz.), it's recommended users supports the lens, either with their left hand or some camera support system. Lenses up to 2,000g (4.4 lbs.) can be used so long as there is adequate support.
You can convert manual lenses from additional mounts to AF lenses on your Nikon Z camera by stacking multiple lens adapters. Here you can see some of the possible adapter combinations compatible with the TZM-02.
The TZM-02 adapter itself is incredibly compact considering the features it offers, adding just an extra 4.5mm (0.18") between your Z camera and an attached lens (or second adapter). Unlike the original TZM-01 adapter, which included a bulge to house internal components, the TZM-02 delivers a smooth external design so it won't interfere with any accessories or the dual-grip design of the Nikon Z9. The TZM-02 is more rugged than the TZM-01, too. The original adapter only supported lenses up to 300g (10.6 oz.), which is a pretty lightweight lens, especially if you stacked a second adapter on the M to Z adapter.
The improvements don't stop with the design. Compared to its predecessor, the TZM-02 sports an additional three servo motors (four radially-positioned motors versus a single larger motor in the bulge). The improved motor power delivers faster focusing speed and improved autofocus performance, including enough speed to deliver autofocus during video recording, a feature not possible with the original TZM-01. The TZM-02 also promises quieter performance, although specific decibel figures aren't provided.
Many improvements and new features included in the TZM-02 adapter were first seen in last year's Techart LM-EA9 adapter which allows users to attach M-mount lenses to Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. The design and features are similar between the LM-EA9 and the new TZM-02, including support for AF-S, AF-C, Eye-detect AF and face detection. Both adapters support in-camera image stabilization and allow easy firmware updates using a built-in USB port on the adapter itself.
Like the LM-EA9 adapter, Techart's new TZM-02 adapter features notable design improvements compared to its predecessor. Here you can see the new TZM-02 (left) versus the original TZM-01 (right). Notice the lack of a bulge on the new TZM-02.
The Techart TZM-02 is available to order now directly from Techart for $399. Shipping should begin in late January. If you purchased from Techart, the adapter includes a one-year warranty. When converting a manual focus lens to autofocus, users should have realistic expectations regarding autofocus performance relative to native AF lenses. Techart wants prospective customers to read this information before purchasing one of its adapters.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new 60MP Mark IV, gains advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement. We've tested its image quality and video performance.
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023, like its predecessors, welcomes both the newbie and the experienced to photo editing. With new features and content, this single-purchase software will hold your hand or let you experiment on your own.
Above $2500 cameras tend to become increasingly specialized, making it difficult to select a 'best' option. We case our eye over the options costing more than $2500 but less than $4000, to find the best all-rounder.
There are a lot of photo/video cameras that have found a role as B-cameras on professional film productions or even A-cameras for amateur and independent productions. We've combed through the options and selected our two favorite cameras in this class.
What’s the best camera for around $2000? These capable cameras should be solid and well-built, have both the speed and focus to capture fast action and offer professional-level image quality. In this buying guide we’ve rounded up all the current interchangeable lens cameras costing around $2000 and recommended the best.
Family moments are precious and sometimes you want to capture that time spent with loved ones or friends in better quality than your phone can manage. We've selected a group of cameras that are easy to keep with you, and that can adapt to take photos wherever and whenever something memorable happens.
What's the best camera for shooting sports and action? Fast continuous shooting, reliable autofocus and great battery life are just three of the most important factors. In this buying guide we've rounded-up several great cameras for shooting sports and action, and recommended the best.
DJI has announced a 'Mini' version of its RS 3 gimbal, promising more portability and better ease of use than previous Ronin stabilizers. Despite its smaller design, the RS 3 Mini can still support full-frame mirrorless camera systems and many popular pro-level lenses.
With every new camera we learn of new advancements in autofocus, including AI-driven autofocus. DPReview's Matt Waller wants to know what it's going to take to get some love and innovation for manual focus.
For the past few weeks, our readers have been voting on their favorite cameras and lenses released last year. Now that the first round of voting is over, it's time to reveal the first-round winners and pick the best overall product of 2022.
Luminar 100 is a new ISO 100 35mm film stock from Popho Camera Company that's respooled Kodak Aerocolor IV 2460 film. It can be developed in standard C-41 chemicals and will start shipping in mid-January.
Darktable 4.2.0 is here, featuring many significant updates to improve overall performance, image editing tools and the user experience. Darktable 4.2.0 is an open-source raw image editor for Windows, macOS and Linux.
It appears Adobe has automatically enrolled Creative Cloud users into a 'Content analysis' program, which allows the company to use media in users' Creative Cloud library to train its machine learning features and tools.
Dell looks to be coming after Apple's $6000 Pro Display XDR with its new UltraSharp 32 monitor. The 32" display features 6K resolution, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, an IPS Black panel, a built-in 4K webcam, an impressive stand and a suite of ports.
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DC-S5 II and DC-S5 IIX, a pair of 24MP full-frame mirrorless cameras with phase-detection autofocus. We've taken a close look at the S5 II and discuss what the more video-focused S5 IIX will bring.
After sticking with contrast-detect autofocus (CDAF) for over a decade, it appears as though Panasonic is finally bringing phase-detect autofocus (PDAF) to its Lumix camera lineup, based on a teaser posted to social media.
Happy 2023! There's a lot we can learn by reflecting on where we've been, so before we move on, let's take one last look at 2022 for a recap of industry and visual trends and milestones. Dig into the data with us.
The latest high dynamic range (HDR) TVs feature levels of image quality that have to be seen to be believed. Here’s how to turn your own photo slideshows and videos into HDR10 specs, so you can play them back correctly on a wide variety of high-quality devices.
If you frequently use filters, you know how annoying it is to deal with filter threads. Maven Magnetic Filters claims to deliver an even better filter experience by using a color-coding system while delivering high-quality optical performance.
To wrap up the crazy year it's been, we've gathered some of the most notable stories from the year, based on feedback from readers and our editors here at DPReview. Take a look to see some of the most important news stories of 2022.
The a7R V is the fifth iteration of Sony's high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera. The new 60MP Mark IV, gains advanced AF, focus stacking and a new rear screen arrangement. We've tested its image quality and video performance.
Here at DPReview we spend a lot of time on gear-focused topics, but we're all in this business because we love photography, so we asked DPReview staffers to share one of their favorite personal photos from 2022. Check out this slideshow to see what they picked.
Comments