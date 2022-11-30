Fujifilm has announced the TG-BT1, a new Bluetooth tripod grip for its line of X Series cameras.

As the Bluetooth functionality suggests, this grip is able to wirelessly connect to select X Series cameras for remote control of various functions. Specifically, the trigger offers zoom functionality with a ‘T/W’ rocker, as well as dedicated triggers for still shooting and video recording. There’s also a ‘Lock’ button to prevent any unwanted button presses, as well as a Bluetooth button for turning on and off the wireless capabilities.

The grip can be folded up to comfortably hold in the hand, but also has rotating legs that turn it into a tabletop tripod should you need to put the camera down. Unsurprisingly, the grip connects via a standard 1/4”-20 tripod screw with a padded base and knurled gear for easier tightening.

Adjusting the angle of the camera is done via a small rectangular button positioned beneath the tripod mount of the grip. Fujifilm says the design is weather-resistant, so it should pair well with Fujifilm’s weather-sealed bodies and lenses should you want to use it in the elements.

The tripod grip can hold a combined weight of 1.5kg (3.3lbs) and weighs approximately 205g (7.3oz) on its own. The Fujifilm TG-BT1 is avaialble to pre-order on various retailers for $199.99 / £169.99 (Adorama, B&H, Wex)

Considering the design is effectively identical to Sony’s GP-VPT2BT Wireless Shooting Grip and other third-party tripod grip options, it’s probably safe to assume this is a white-labeled product Fujifilm has slightly tweaked and thrown its name on. Whether or not paying the premium for the Fujifilm model is worth it is up for debate, but Fujifilm does guarantee compatibility with its X-T5, X-T4, X-T3, X-T30 II, X-T30, and X-S10 cameras (so long as they’re running the latest firmware update).