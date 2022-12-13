Venus Optics has announced the release of a new Laowa 19mm F2.8 Zero-D lens for Fujifilm GFX camera systems.

The manual lens is constructed of 12 elements in 10 groups, including three extra-low dispersion elements, two aspherical elements and one ultra-high refractive element. It has a minimum focusing distance of .18m (7"), uses a 77mm front filter thread and has a five-blade aperture diaphragm.

As with Venus Optics' other ‘Zero-D’ lenses, this 19mm F2.8 lens has minimal distortion, making it a great option for architecture and real estate photography. The 19mm lens offers a roughly 15mm equivalent focal length with a 110º angle of view

Below are a collection of sample images, provided by Venus Optics:

The lens is rather compact, measuring 82.6mm (3.3") in diameter by 80mm ((3.2") long and weighing around 546g (19.2oz). Interestingly, the lens' optical construction is nearly identical to the Laowa 15mm F2 Zero-D lens for full-frame Sony E-mount camera, suggesting this could be a slightly-tweaked version of that lens.

The Laowa 19mm F2.8 Zero-D lens is available to purchase today for $999 through Venus Optics' online shop.