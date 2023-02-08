OM Digital Solutions has announced the OM System M.Zuiko 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO, a 2X macro lens for Micro Four Thirds.
The 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO is an autofocus lens that delivers up to 2x macro (or 4x with a 2x teleconverter). Its stabilization system is compatible with the Sync IS system, allowing it to work in conjunction with in-body stabilization of Olympus / OM System cameras.
The lens is constructed from 18 elements, arranged in 13 groups. Its design has two focus groups that act conjunction, allowing very close focus when the focus limit switch is in the 'Macro' position. The lens also has a focus ring that can be snapped back to reveal a focus distance scale and (on Olympus or OM System cameras) engage manual focus.
In addition to the slide to switch between MF and AF, there's also a dedicated IS toggle, an L-Fn (lens function) button for assigning custom functions and a focus limit switch which is split between macro, 0.25-0.5m, and 0.25-infinity. The lens weighs 453g (16oz) and measures 136mm (5.4") long with a 70mm (2.7") diameter.
For very close-up work, the lens has a groove behind all these controls, which should be compatible with the tripod collar from the M.Zuiko 40-150mm F2.8 Pro (though OMDS isn't promoting it as such). OMDS says it has no plans to sell the collar separately but it may be possible to source it from service centers.
The OM System 90mm F3.5 macro IS pro will be available in March 2023 with an MSRP of $1,499.99 in the U.S, and CAD $2,049.99 in Canada.
Bethlehem, PA (February 8, 2023) – OM Digital Solutions Corporation is pleased to announce the M. Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO: the ultimate field macro lens for the seasoned professional and macro curious alike; a class-leading lens built by OM SYSTEM to provide an incredible outdoor macro photography experience.
The M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO Micro Four Thirds System standard interchangeable lens offers up to 2x magnification1, for ultra-high magnification shooting, more magnification than on any lens we’ve ever made. Increase that magnification up to 4x2 with the addition of the optional MC-20 2x teleconverter (sold separately) to capture an unseen world, invisible to the naked eye.
The M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens is equipped with an in-lens image stabilization system. When combined with a compatible camera body, 5-axis sync-IS is supported, delivering up to 7 steps3 of shutter speed compensation.
The M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO is the ideal telephoto lens for stress-free outdoor shooting of any kind, from nature to landscapes to macro, with IP534 dustproof and splashproof performance, and freezeproof protection down to 14°F (-10°C). And at just 453 grams5 this lens offers a compact, lightweight, versatile design, for worry-free photography in any environment.
M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO KEY FEATURES
- High resolution macro lens
- Exceptional Magnification--Delivers 4x equivalent shooting when paired with the MC-20 2x teleconverter
- Autofocus without limits--High speed, high precision AF
- High performance 5-axis image stabilization
- Built to enable split-second macro shooting capabilities
- IP534 splashproof and dustproof performance
- Freezeproof down to 14°F
- Fluorine coating
- Weight: approx. 453 g5 (lens only)
- Available March 2023
- Price: $1,499.99 U.S./ $2,049.99 CAD
M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 90mm F3.5 MACRO IS PRO FEATURES & TECHNOLOGY DETAIL
Maximum image magnification 2x 1, 4x 2 when paired with the optional MC-20 2x teleconverter, delivering flexibility for even the most extreme macro adventures
The M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO is a lightweight, high-performance telephoto macro lens offering a maximum image magnification of 2x. The optional MC-20 2x teleconverter can also be attached, bringing maximum image magnification to 4x and allowing ultra-close-up shooting. Close-up shots of flowers, and even virtually microscopic objects such as the scales on a butterfly's wing are reproduced in stunning detail. In addition to these powerful close-up capabilities, the ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO can be used as a single-focal-length telephoto lens capable of capturing distant subjects with astonishing image clarity. It handles the transition from macro to telephoto seamlessly, allowing the user the versatility of shooting all day without having to worry about changing lenses.
To ensure stable performance with good depiction for everything from close-up to standard distances, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO features an amazing 18 elements in 13 groups, including two Super ED lenses, four ED lenses, one Super HR lens, and one HR lens. This allows the lens to suppress the chromatic aberration often seen when shooting close-up, offering high-quality well-focused images of the primary subject. What's more, even defocused areas are beautifully depicted, with minimal color bleeding. The lens features ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) coating, which eliminates ghosts and flares for clear depictive performance even in difficult conditions such as backlit situations. This also provides effective suppression of spot flaring, a common occurrence with macro lenses.
High-speed, high-precision AF across the entire range, even for ultra-high-magnification macro shooting
Defying conventional wisdom that says that ultra-high magnification shooting with a macro lens requires manual focusing, the ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO allows autofocus to be used across the entire range from close-up photography to infinity, with a maximum magnification of 2x or 4x with a teleconverter attached. A floating inner focusing system with two focusing lens groups are driven independently for high-speed AF, delivering high-quality images. AF is available even for ultra-high-magnification shooting, so using the Focus Stacking function6, one of the features of OM SYSTEM interchangeable lens cameras, makes it easy to capture photos that are in focus across the subject, even for ultra-high-magnification macro shooting, and even when shooting handheld.
Compatible with 5-axis Sync IS in up to 7 steps 3
The image stabilization mechanism in the lens and the camera body work together to achieve 5-axis sync IS, which delivers up to 7 steps of shutter speed compensation. Furthermore, the ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO features an acceleration sensor on the lens that precisely detects motion blur for correction of shift, which has a significant impact on macro shooting. No need to bring a tripod, the powerful image stabilization functionality allows the user the flexibility, even for handheld high-resolution photos.
IP53 4 splash & dust proof capabilities with a fluorine coating for unbeatable all-weather performance
Like the flagship OM-1 camera from OM SYSTEM, the ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO offers excellent IP53 splash & dust proof performance, as well as freeze-proof protection to -10°C, allowing the user to continue their adventures without worrying about their equipment, even in the harshest of outdoor environments. Smooth, scratch-and dirt-resistant fluorine coating is used on the front-most lens for easy removal of dust and dirt using a blower or cloth. Pair the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO with an OM SYSTEM weather-sealed body (sold separately) for the greatest field macro photography system ever made.
Other features
- Focus Limit Switch sets the focusing range to define focus limits to enable faster focusing when shooting, improving AF speed.
- Manual Focus Clutch mechanism allowing rapid transition from AF to manual focus. Also features a guide shooting magnification for use when shooting with manual focus.
- L-Fn (lens function) button is available on the side of the lens so users can change settings with a single operation using their thumb while holding the camera.
- Compact, lightweight versatile design at 453 g with a filter diameter of 62 mm, maximum diameter of 69.8 mm x overall length of 136 mm.
1 35mm equivalent: 4x
2 35mm equivalent: 8x
3 When 5-axis sync IS is used. CIPA guideline compliant. When correction is carried out on two axes (yaw and pitch), halfway release image stabilization: OFF, Camera body: OM-1
4 When paired with a splash & dust proof body. This does not apply during charging or HDMI connection
5 Lens only, excluding front and rear lens caps and lens hood
6 When paired with Focus Stacking compatible models
M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens specifications
|Principal specifications
|Lens type
|Prime lens
|Max Format size
|FourThirds
|Focal length
|90 mm
|Image stabilization
|Yes (VCM)
|CIPA Image stabilization rating
|7 stop(s)
|Lens mount
|Micro Four Thirds
|Aperture
|Maximum aperture
|F3.5
|Minimum aperture
|F22
|Aperture ring
|No
|Number of diaphragm blades
|7
|Optics
|Elements
|18
|Groups
|13
|Special elements / coatings
|2 SED lens elements, 4 ED lens elements, 1 Super HR element, 1 HR element
|Focus
|Minimum focus
|0.22 m (8.66″)
|Maximum magnification
|2×
|Autofocus
|Yes
|Motor type
|Stepper motor
|Full time manual
|Yes
|Focus method
|Internal
|Distance scale
|No
|DoF scale
|No
|Focus distance limiter
|Macro, 0.25-0.5m, 0.25m-infinity
|Physical
|Weight
|453 g (1.00 lb)
|Diameter
|70 mm (2.76″)
|Length
|136 mm (5.35″)
|Sealing
|No
|Colour
|Black
|Filter thread
|62 mm
|Hood supplied
|No
|Tripod collar
|No
